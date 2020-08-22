Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $79.64

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,046 shares of company stock worth $4,287,748. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

