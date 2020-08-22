Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Target Price at €39.13

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.00 ($45.88).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

