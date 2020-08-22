Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,334.75

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,334.75 ($17.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Davy Research raised Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.94) to GBX 1,206 ($15.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($12.03) to GBX 1,040 ($13.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,420 ($18.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,216.50 ($15.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,157.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,158.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 11.13 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.07).

In other news, insider Coline McConville purchased 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, for a total transaction of £695.40 ($909.14). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($929.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 378 shares of company stock worth $420,715.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

