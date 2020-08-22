Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 369,679 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVXL. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

