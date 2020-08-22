ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $139,400.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

