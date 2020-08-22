Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $31,867.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,685.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

