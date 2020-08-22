Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.27. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,551,963 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on shares of Asiamet Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.

In related news, insider Faldi Ismail bought 1,082,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,460.24 ($42,437.23).

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

