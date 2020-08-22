Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $11,240.29 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,551,206 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,515 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.