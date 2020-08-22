Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $24.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $23,446,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $15,653,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 335,860 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.