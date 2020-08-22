Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 41,769 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

