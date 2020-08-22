Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.58 per share, for a total transaction of $13,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,829.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20, a PEG ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Axis Capital by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.