Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $9.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

