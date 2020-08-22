BidaskClub Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LX has been the subject of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.15.

LX stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

