BidaskClub Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $245,369. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,460 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $164,088. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.