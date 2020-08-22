Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $491.25

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.25 and traded as high as $506.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $519.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.06. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.02.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

