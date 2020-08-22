Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Biogen worth $45,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Biogen by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Biogen stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.95. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

