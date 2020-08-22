BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $148.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

