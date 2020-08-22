BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires $28,297.36 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 833 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657.27.

On Friday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,474 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,687.32.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,301 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,228.25.

On Monday, August 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,611 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.85.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 296 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000.48.

On Monday, August 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 294 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $920.22.

On Friday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,471 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,633.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 709 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318.43.

On Monday, July 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,536 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,089.84.

On Friday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,183 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,785.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.08 on Friday. BK Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.12% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

