Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.99. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 638,167 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $114,000.

About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

