Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $11.53 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

