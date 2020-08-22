Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,008. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

