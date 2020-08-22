Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Blueprint Medicines worth $44,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,008. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.