Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $12.87 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Setboun bought 5,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

