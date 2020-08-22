Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $61,738.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $181,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $27,300 and sold 178,650 shares worth $392,418. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

OSS stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.95.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

