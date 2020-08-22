Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $1.33. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:THC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

