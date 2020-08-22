Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Clarus by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

