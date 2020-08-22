Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,880 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Primerica by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

