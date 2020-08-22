Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) PT at GBX 626.25

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.25 ($8.19).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.52) to GBX 295 ($3.86) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total value of £70,149.82 ($91,711.10).

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 456.20 ($5.96) on Wednesday. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 881 ($11.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 510.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

