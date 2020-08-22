Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $95.90

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,008 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $179,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.