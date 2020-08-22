Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $45.21

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

