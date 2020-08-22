Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target at $15.92

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

