Brokerages Set Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target at $8.59

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after buying an additional 255,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 3,046,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after buying an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 314,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

