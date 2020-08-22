Brokerages Set Sse Plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,426.57

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426.57 ($18.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,483 ($19.39) to GBX 1,536 ($20.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,716 ($22.43) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) target price (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.34)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,297 ($16.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.54. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 13.48 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.29.

SSE (LON:SSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSE will post 10048.9998812 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,403.51%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.98), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($61,640.41).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

