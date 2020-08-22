Brokerages Set Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target at $35.11

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.