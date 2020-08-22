Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $198.63

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE WAT opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

