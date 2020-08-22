BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.30.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

