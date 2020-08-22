Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,928.25

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,928.25 and traded as high as $2,430.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,414.00, with a volume of 446,675 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.72) to GBX 2,500 ($32.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.10) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 2,250 ($29.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 2,350 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.06).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,270.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,930.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

In related news, insider Peter Ventress purchased 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($28.24) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,647.27).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

