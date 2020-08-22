Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 109,421,360 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

