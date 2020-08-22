Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 312 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 302.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.73 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

