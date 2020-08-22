Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $369.77. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.97.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.