Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 323 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $307,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $1,439,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

