Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,996 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 838,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $26.88 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

