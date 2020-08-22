Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €16.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($19.39).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CA opened at €13.23 ($15.56) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.15.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

