Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

CNC stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

