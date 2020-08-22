Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 1,806 Shares

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brooks Pennington III sold 67 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $2,219.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.