China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 61,026 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

