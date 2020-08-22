Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 9.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.