City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $178.87

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and traded as low as $170.00. City Merchants High Yield Trust shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 94,453 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Stuart McMaster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £164.95 ($215.65) per share, with a total value of £4,123,750 ($5,391,227.61).

About City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

