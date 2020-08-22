City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.60

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.60 and traded as low as $325.50. City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 603,969 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

