Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0146

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 70.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market cap of $112,247.10 and approximately $532.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 66% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00477993 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011533 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,696,818 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

